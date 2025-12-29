Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

The First Verdict Has Landed in the Pediatric Gender Medicine Scandal
After years of regulatory failure, the civil justice system delivers a warning shot that could reshape an entire medical industry.
  Gerald Posner
The Risks of Moral Absolutism in Democratic Politics
Why history warns that demonization is not argument—and how reckless analogies can accelerate toward violence
  Gerald Posner
Persistence, Truth, and the Anniversary of a Book the Industry Didn’t Want
How The Pharmacist of Auschwitz became a global success—after every U.S. publisher said no.
  Gerald Posner
Against the Noise: Some Lessons Learned from Four Decades of Reporting
How evidence, persistence, and restraint outlast headlines and outrage
  Gerald Posner
When the Supreme Court Has to Ask What Sex Means
A three-hour Title IX argument revealed how far the law — and the culture — have drifted from biological reality.
  Gerald Posner
Explosive Archives Confirm the Nazi Origins of Palestinian Terror Finance
Files unearthed in Belgrade highlight the breadth of the Nazi–Muslim partnership and its modern-day consequences
  Gerald Posner and Trisha Posner
Everyone Thinks They Know What Happened in Minneapolis. Slow Down.
Video and certainty arrived faster than evidence in the ICE shooting. An investigative reporter explains why patience matters.
  Gerald Posner
A Rare Note Outside Just the Facts
Today only: the updated digital edition of Case Closed — including material unavailable in the hardcover and paperback
  Gerald Posner
Attend My New Peterson Academy Courses — Live in Phoenix
A one-time opportunity later this month to join the live audience and receive a full year of Peterson Academy access
  Gerald Posner
Iran Is Burning — and the World’s Media Is Missing in Action
Why one of the most consequential uprisings in years is unfolding beyond the view of much of the Western press
  Gerald Posner
What New York’s Mayor Told Jewish New Yorkers on Day One
Stripping away protections against antisemitism was a deliberate opening act — and a warning of what lies ahead.
  Gerald Posner and Trisha Posner

