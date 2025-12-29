Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The First Verdict Has Landed in the Pediatric Gender Medicine Scandal
After years of regulatory failure, the civil justice system delivers a warning shot that could reshape an entire medical industry.
Jan 31
•
Gerald Posner
239
118
41
The Risks of Moral Absolutism in Democratic Politics
Why history warns that demonization is not argument—and how reckless analogies can accelerate toward violence
Jan 21
•
Gerald Posner
44
9
7
Persistence, Truth, and the Anniversary of a Book the Industry Didn’t Want
How The Pharmacist of Auschwitz became a global success—after every U.S. publisher said no.
Jan 18
•
Gerald Posner
30
14
3
Against the Noise: Some Lessons Learned from Four Decades of Reporting
How evidence, persistence, and restraint outlast headlines and outrage
Jan 17
•
Gerald Posner
30
8
2
When the Supreme Court Has to Ask What Sex Means
A three-hour Title IX argument revealed how far the law — and the culture — have drifted from biological reality.
Jan 14
•
Gerald Posner
116
76
24
Explosive Archives Confirm the Nazi Origins of Palestinian Terror Finance
Files unearthed in Belgrade highlight the breadth of the Nazi–Muslim partnership and its modern-day consequences
Jan 9
•
Gerald Posner
and
Trisha Posner
52
5
15
Everyone Thinks They Know What Happened in Minneapolis. Slow Down.
Video and certainty arrived faster than evidence in the ICE shooting. An investigative reporter explains why patience matters.
Jan 8
•
Gerald Posner
79
22
14
A Rare Note Outside Just the Facts
Today only: the updated digital edition of Case Closed — including material unavailable in the hardcover and paperback
Jan 7
•
Gerald Posner
15
9
2
Attend My New Peterson Academy Courses — Live in Phoenix
A one-time opportunity later this month to join the live audience and receive a full year of Peterson Academy access
Jan 5
•
Gerald Posner
7
2
Iran Is Burning — and the World’s Media Is Missing in Action
Why one of the most consequential uprisings in years is unfolding beyond the view of much of the Western press
Jan 4
•
Gerald Posner
75
23
10
What New York’s Mayor Told Jewish New Yorkers on Day One
Stripping away protections against antisemitism was a deliberate opening act — and a warning of what lies ahead.
Jan 2
•
Gerald Posner
and
Trisha Posner
66
19
14
December 2025
Why Your Support Matters — A Year-End Note
On independent reporting, reader support, and the year ahead for Just the Facts
Dec 29, 2025
•
Gerald Posner
11
4
3
© 2026 Gerald Posner
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts