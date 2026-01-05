This is a special, one-off Just the Facts note to let subscribers know about three new courses I will be teaching at the Peterson Academy later this month.

If you live in the Phoenix area, or know someone who does, there is a rare opportunity to be part of the live taping of one of these courses. Those who attend will also receive one year of complimentary access to the full Peterson Academy online curriculum.

Last fall, I taped Journalism 101: How to Think Like an Investigative Journalist, which will be released online this spring. The upcoming courses are new, created exclusively for the Peterson Academy, and are not available anywhere else.

For a sense of the themes and investigative approach that shape this work, you may want to watch a recent conversation on Big Pharma I had with Prager U.