

I do not usually use Just the Facts to flag a book promotion. This is an exception.

Today only, all digital editions of Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK are deeply discounted by the publisher, Open Road Media.

This is the only edition that includes the 60th-anniversary update, in which I address:

Newly released JFK assassination files

An account from a Secret Service agent describing what he claimed to have discovered at Parkland Hospital in Dallas when President Kennedy was rushed there after the shooting

The Random House hardcover is out of print. The original paperback publisher, Anchor/Doubleday, did not update Case Closed for the 60th anniversary in 2023. As a result, readers who want the most current and fully revised edition can only find it in digital form: Kindle, Apple Books, Kobo, and NOOK.

Many of you already know Case Closed. For those who do not, a brief reminder of why the book mattered — and still does.

When it was published in 1993, Case Closed fun…