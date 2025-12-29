As the year comes to a close, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who reads Just the Facts and supports the work in different ways.

Over the past year, Just the Facts has continued to grow, not just in readership but in scope. Many of you arrived through coverage of specific stories — security failures surrounding the attempted assassinations of Donald Trump, government censorship, the fentanyl crisis, Big Pharma misconduct, the JFK files, or developments in the ongoing scandal of pediatric transgender medicine. Others found your way here through longer-running investigations or opinion pieces that did not sit comfortably within the confines of legacy media narratives.

What has not changed is the nature of this newsletter. Just the Facts does not limit itself to a single beat. It focuses on stories that fall between the cracks of mainstream coverage — not because they are unimportant, but often because they are inconvenient, complex, or resistant to easy framing. My work will cont…