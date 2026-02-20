This is not the end of the tariff wars. It is the beginning of the next, far more consequential battle.

Today’s Supreme Court decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump invalidated the administration’s sweeping tariff program — but it did not end the legal and financial consequences set to dominate the months and years ahead.

At issue was not merely policy, but constitutional structure. In a 6–3 decision, the Court held that the President lacked statutory authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad tariff duties. The majority made clear that the power to levy taxes and duties rests with Congress, not the Executive.

But the Court’s opinion stops at that constitutional threshold.

It does not explain what happens to the roughly $133 billion in tariffs collected last year under that now-invalid regime.

That omission may matter as much — if not more — than the holding itself.

The Money Question the Court Left Unanswered

Justice Kavanaugh’s dissent identifies the fault line that will define the next phase. On page 63, he notes that the Court “provides no guidance about how refunds to companies or consumers will work.”

That is not a passing observation. It is the roadmap for the litigation to come.

Money already collected does not automatically reverse itself. A Supreme Court ruling invalidating executive action does not trigger mass reimbursement as a matter of course. That principle is settled. How it applies here is not.

Several major legal questions remain unresolved:

Retroactivity . Does the ruling apply only going forward, or can importers recover tariff payments already made? The opinion does not specify how lower courts should treat past collections.

Procedural prerequisites . Federal law generally requires importers to protest tariff assessments administratively or before the Court of International Trade (CIT) to preserve refund claims. Companies that failed to preserve those claims may face jurisdictional barriers unless courts allow equitable relief.

Statutory limitations . Refund statutes contain strict deadlines and filing requirements. Those procedural constraints may determine who can even enter the courtroom.

Treasury and Congress. Even if liability is established, Treasury is unlikely to authorize sweeping payouts absent clear statutory authority. Congress may need to appropriate funds before any large-scale repayment occurs.

These are not academic questions. They are the legal contests now poised to dominate litigation calendars.

Litigation, Not Headlines, Will Shape the Next Phase

What began as a constitutional showdown over executive authority is already transforming into one of the largest commercial reimbursement disputes in recent memory.

Lower courts — beginning with the Court of International Trade and likely extending to the Federal Circuit — will now confront:

Whether tariff invalidation applies retroactively

If formal protests are jurisdictional prerequisites

How refunds are calculated and whether interest is owed

Whether parties beyond the original plaintiffs have standing

If even a substantial fraction of $133 billion is in play, the federal government will contest the scope of its exposure aggressively.

This is not a sideshow. It is the central next act.

The Role of Congress and the Executive

The judiciary has spoken on authority. But the executive branch controls the purse, and Congress controls appropriations.

If courts determine that refunds are owed on a broad scale, the government could face billions in potential liability. Absent statutory authorization for repayment, political actors will be forced to engage.

Congress may be asked to enact clarifying refund legislation, appropriate funds for retroactive liability, even establish administrative procedures for processing claims

Without congressional action—which is likely—Treasury may resist expansive interpretations of refund obligations. That will push the dispute from courtrooms into legislative negotiations.

Consumers and the Pass-Through Problem

Even if importers recover funds, the consumer question remains deeply complicated.

Tariffs are embedded in pricing structures. Some companies may argue they absorbed costs. Others may contend that contracts or market dynamics limit pass-through refunds.

Courts are not designed to reconstruct national pricing chains.

Which means that even a sweeping constitutional victory may not translate into visible consumer reimbursement.

What This Tells Us

Today’s decision answers one question: whether the President could rely on IEEPA to impose tariffs. The Court’s answer is no.

But it raises a series of financial and procedural questions that may prove far more destabilizing.

Put simply:

The constitutional fight is over.

The reimbursement fight is just beginning.

The next headlines will not focus on executive power. They will focus on dollars, deadlines, jurisdiction, and appropriations.

This is where the real tariff litigation begins.

And it is about to get very crowded.