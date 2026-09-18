Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Steersman's avatar
Steersman
3d

Sadly, the New York Times has turned into, maybe always was, something of a yellow-press.

But I kind of think they crossed the Rubicon into crazy-town with their language over the transgender issue, much of which boils down into rather odious cases of insisting, on pain of death, that "2+2=5", that, in effect, "trans women are women".

Cases in point being their frequent use of phrases like "transgender girls" and transgender female athletes" to refer to people who are, in point of fact, simply "gender non-conforming", guys in drag, male transvestites if they still have their nuts attached and sexless eunuchs if they don't: transgender males, NOT "transgender females".

My open letter to a bunch of "journalists" -- hacks, useful/useless idiots, scientific illiterates -- at the Times and at Slate, another yellow-journal often not worth the paper it's printed on:

QUOTE; Substack; Human Use:

Open Letters; Ideological Capture; New York Times and Slate:

.... The crux of the problem is the too common use of phrases like “transgender girls” and “transgender female athletes” in the two Times articles ...

UNQUOTE

https://humanuseofhumanbeings.substack.com/p/open-letters-ideological-capture

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13 replies by Gerald Posner and others
LMR's avatar
LMR
3d

Yes, the NY Times has become a tragic disappointment.

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