Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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The Rhythm's avatar
The Rhythm
1d

An impressive, very detailed and nuanced analysis of the situation.

You could summarise it by saying that Oct 7th was indeed a genocide because it easily passes the pub test on that question.

If it looks like a duck, sounds like a duck and smells like a duck, then almost certainly it’s a duck.

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Jack Harper's avatar
Jack Harper
1d

I hesitate to dignify the debate with comment because I believe genocide is just another stick for beating the others.

Its Muslim neighbours declared war on Israel in 1948, 1967 and 1973. Civilians die in war. Invariably they try to flee to somewhere safer.

Israel in 2005 removed its troops and its citizens from their settlements, from Gaza. From 2006 Hamas were elected to govern Gaza. They diverted funds from their people to build tunnels and stock them with rockets and weapons.

Until October 7 2023 they conducted various hostilities against Israelis but on that date they declared war and war, just as they long planned and prepared for, was what they got.

They chose to fight a guerrilla war among their own people, not distinguishing themselves from non-combatants. Civilians died as they do in any war.

Egypt sent troops to their border with Gaza and even built a new wall. None of the neighbouring Muslim states wanted to welcome fleeing Palestinian civilians. It is rumoured that Hamas ensured they stayed put—-it certainly did not seek to facilitate their flight.

It did not accommodate them in its huge network of safe tunnels, reserved for combatants and hostages and munitions.

They left their non-combatant population exposed above ground to war and Israel’s attempts to mitigate collateral damage to them.

To me this has the stink of deliberate strategy—sacrifice by martyrdom—to harness favourable public opinion and support.

It succeeded. It was genocide.

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