Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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bhs66's avatar
bhs66
15h

The Marxist/islamist/DSA wing of the democrat party coming for any democrat that doesn’t pass their ideological truth litmus tests regardless of their beliefs. If you want to destroy this country you’d be for open borders importing millions of indigent, uneducated and hyper religious (think sharia law), you’d be for eliminating the police, eliminating jails and prisons so that crime would be rampant, you’d be for “equity” taking from “the billionaires (and whoever else is deemed “rich”) transferring it to the downtrodden “oppressed”, you’d be like Scott Weiner for transgenderism and it’s indoctrination of children in their schools including making it ok to rape children of the same sex as long as your less than ten years older than them, you’d be for eliminating merit as it’s “racist” and holds down the oppressed, you’d be for mainlining virulent antisemitic Islamist politicians and getting them elected (mamdani). You’re for silencing and ostracizing anyone whose speech in all forms does not conform to the complete ideological agenda. All democrats, in fact all voters should watch these videos of the DSA/islamists getting rid of Weiner who is a gay, uber progressive, pro trans state senator who himself has made California a gay/trans sanctuary. These are the people that were recently advanced in primaries in NYC by the useful idiot white, over educated unable to find jobs because “queer theory or gender theory etc” as a major doesn’t get you a good paying job. These angry, aggrieved, guilty, virtue signaling voters especially all over the country should watch these videos and ask themselves do they really want to elect the kind of people following and screaming and condemning someone like Scott Weiner to positions of power in our federal government. They should read or reread 1984 and think long and hard about their choices.

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
15hEdited

Thank you!

But "decade of legislative work protecting trans lives..." He wasn't. It's not protecting these kids to push for unsupported medical interventions! He's pushing for dangerous life altering interventions and saying it's because he cares about these kids. If he really did want to protect their lives he'd want the evidence and would have read the HHS report!

Glad for his HIV and sexual orientation protection...

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