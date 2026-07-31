Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
8d

You're describing someone with great foresight. March 15 is before people started dying like flies.

"His diary tells a more complicated story. On March 15, 2020 — a day he marked “BIG DAY!” — he described pushing both California Governor Gavin Newsom and then–New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio toward school closures .."

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Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
8d

Really working this turd for no engagement, POS

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