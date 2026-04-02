Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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David Atkinson
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I would love to see Gerald investigate the Quintana Island explosion: https://www.nationalreview.com/the-morning-jolt/what-caused-an-explosion-at-a-texas-energy-plant/

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