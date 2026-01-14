Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sweet Caroline's avatar
Sweet Caroline
Jan 14

I listened to the whole thing today, too. Ultimately, I found it very depressing, deeply maddening and scary. Yes, there were some good questions and some good points were able to be heard, however, I kept yelling to the live feed, ‘you mean boy, you mean male, YES, thats the point you ignorant Justice, HE is being excluded from girls sports BECAUSE HE IS NOT A GIRL.’ Ugh. It was exhausting. Almost all of the judges complied with the pronoun game. And finally, we kept hearing about Hecox and BPJ, the boys, —hardly ever about the girls. What about the girls? How do they feel? What about THEIR exclusion?

These people don’t give two figs about the women and girls affected by this poisonous cult ideology. This does not bode well for the future even if the ruling is in favor of protecting women. The fact that we are here means the liberals will comply with NO LAW and NO RULING, EVER.

Reply
Share
8 replies
for the kids's avatar
for the kids
Jan 14

Hope they do the right thing.

I, too, cannot believe we cannot agree on this.

And as a Democrat -utterly ashamed of my party.

Reply
Share
1 reply
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture