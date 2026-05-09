Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy Rosenthal's avatar
Sandy Rosenthal
2d

Mr. Posner is right. "The epidemic that Purdue helped unleash did not stop at the gates of privilege. . . It is a vivid reminder that addiction spares no one."

I highly recommend PHARMA. I read it from cover to cover.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gerald Posner
Christopher Petersen's avatar
Christopher Petersen
2d

Amazing. Addiction has indeed come full circle. Reading PHARMA, you will be amazed by the pure unbridled profit driven motives of Perdue Pharmacy for Oxy.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture