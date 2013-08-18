In light of new questions raised in the UK this week, many of you might find this of interest. I spent several months chasing this story in Paris and the UK in 1999, just before the 2nd anniversary of Di's death. This was a lead article in the premier issue of Tina Brown's magazine, TALK.



I uncovered plenty of mistakes by the French authorities, and pretty good evidence that Di might have lived if she had been treated differently at the crash site. During my reporting, among others, I interviewed Mohammed Al Fayed, the key paparazzi motorcyclists, the first passerby/doctor at the scene, and one of Di's closest friends who knew about whether or not she was pregnant.



Also, I found the most likely answer for the missing white Fiat Uno involved in the accident, and disclosed for the first time the NSA surveillance of the Brazilian embassy in Washington and how the NSA inadvertently picked up conversations with Princess Di. In light of recent NSA revelations, this is particularly interes…