Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Gina Geith's avatar
Gina Geith
6h

In keeping with elected persons, why not the highest ranking house member of the same party for 3rd in line, and the highest ranking senator from the same party for 4th in line of succession.

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1 reply by Gerald Posner
Sandy Rosenthal's avatar
Sandy Rosenthal
7h

As usual, Mr. Posner is right!

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