Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Dory Wiley's avatar
Dory Wiley
18h

Thanks Gerald. Fascinating case and appreciate you sharing. Agree that it follows the “just ain’t right” rule. They should give the paintings back and beg and plead for their display at Auschwitz but available for tour at other places that the family desires. There should be a happy medium here. The family could own them and then donate them for a nice sum and tax write off when appropriate.

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Dave Mc Lean's avatar
Dave Mc Lean
16h

The memorial should have fine, full sized photographic reproductions made for their display, and return the originals to the family. It's the only decent thing for that organization to do, along with an apology for the decades of wrong it has done to the artist and her family.

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