The rise of transgenderism is not simply a spontaneous social tsunami that happened organically. A handful of very wealthy activist contributors has funded and nurtured the movement and tried to make it mainstream. I have tracked the flow of the money through public records, charity and foundation filings, and reports from ground-breaking reporting from other journalists, such as Jennifer Bilek

This is only a snapshot of a much larger story.

Many of the richest contributors were significant donors to LGB organizations long before T was added. Unless a grant is earmarked for trans issues, it is sometimes difficult to determine how much of a gift to an organization such as The Human Rights Campaign, might be put to transgender matters.

Hundreds of new transgender specific charities and advocacy organizations have opened in the last decade. In 2013, less than $2 million went to groups such as the Trans Justice Funding Project or the Palm Center for Transgender Military Service. Annual contributions to…