Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
1d

The NYT covered up Stalin's purges in the 1930s. Moscow Bureau Chief Walter Duranty famously dismissed reports of the man-made famine in Ukraine—which killed millions—as exaggerated or false. Leftists who wanted to believe that the USSR was a successful socialist experiment looked the other way and were in denial. Similarily the paper was accused of relegating news of the Nazi genocide to the back pages. Despite publishing thousands of front-page stories on WWII, only a tiny fraction focused on the Holocaust, a failure the Times officially acknowledged in 1996. The NYT has promoted TDS since 2015. It promoted medical tyranny. It promoted the mass grave hoax in Canada. It is doing the same thing it did in the 30s: serving as propaganda for a Leftist worldview. I don't see how anyone can think of it as reputable. Bari Weiss wrote a scathing open letter about it that's quite good. The reporters who work there are not interested in the truth; they're there to push an agenda.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1d

Another institutional failure on display. It's emblematic of the cascade of failures in all our truth-seeking institutions, and it starts with the poor education being served to our elites. None of the people who saw that headline pre-print saw anything wrong, and that tells us all we need to know. God help us when people with this level of historical illiteracy get into positions of power.

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