Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Trisha Posner's avatar
Trisha Posner
3d

I was in those Berlin Document Center reading rooms with you, and it has stayed with me for thirty-two years. There was almost no security. I asked a staff member whether they worried about researchers pocketing original cards — some would be worth real money to collectors. He said no. Their fear ran the other way: that someone would slip a forgery into the archive. The custodians were guarding against fake history back when faking it still took real effort. Strange that the same technology —AI—now closing your openness story is the one that makes their old fear effortless.

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Steve Stuart's avatar
Steve Stuart
3d

My friend’s dad, who had a very dry sense of humor, spent three years working in West Germany during the 50’s. Once he said,”The whole time I was over there, I never met an ex-Nazi.”

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