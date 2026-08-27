Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Bruce McHenry's avatar
Bruce McHenry
3d

A nation of laws does not do this. Zubaydah must be tried, and the facts made public.

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Leslie Bell's avatar
Leslie Bell
3dEdited

The Saudis provided patsy ops (who favored dinking in Vegas strip clubs) for their friend GHW Büsch. That was IT. They allowed Bin Laden himself to take credit for the entire thing planned and operated by GHW Büsch, Dick Cheney, and Marvin Büsch (Securacom). The planes were gassed and flown into the targets by remote control. The calls from the planes were faked. The Büsch's set up Bin Laden in a lifetime Patsy Protection Program next to a Pakistani Military Base where it was promised he and hid family would be safe forever. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton had other ideas.

End of story.

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