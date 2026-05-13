Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Karen Willoughby's avatar
Karen Willoughby
1d

In this new world of hate with no tolerance and acceptance, antisemitism continues to be open and applauded at times. I think the statistics in NYC demonstrate that without question.

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Lea's avatar
Lea
1d

Excellent but heartbreaking article. When this sort of hatred becomes popular and unchallenged you know civilised society is collapsing. To forget, reinterpret or resurrect events surrounding the Holocaust is terrifying.

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