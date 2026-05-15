Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Johnathan Edwards MD's avatar
Johnathan Edwards MD
2d

Another great post by Gerald Posner. A fascinating piece examining the first amendment in the US. I appreciated the sheer amount of time and research that went into a piece like this. Hs mic drop moment is the fact that this legal decision will affect freedom of speech everywhere. I hope that Jonathan Turely will pick up on this case.

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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
2d

Without commenting on the case itself, it's hardly a test case of anything if people aren't aware the case is even going on. My comment applies to news of interest relevant to everyone. Because legacy news has failed and our independent and subscription-based news and information channels now operate like a game of telephone, ie someone reads something somewhere and tells a friend or doesn't, our perceptions are only shadows of reality. How are we going to function as a country without consistency of access to information? It's a problem.

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