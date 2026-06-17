Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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DarkSkyBest's avatar
DarkSkyBest
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This is Iran betting on the midterms. That being said, are we going to storm Iran? There ARE important things that have been accomplished, and since we live at a time when every act is really just a sound bite, not one thing lasts longer than the current news cycle. The president could help matters if he would shut his pie hole every so often. THAT is a move that would really confuse the enemy.

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David's avatar
David
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While I agree with your assessment, much of what you argue cuts both ways. The Mullahcrats have to at least pretend they're playing in the game for the next few months. If they decide to get too frisky...we'll just bring out the big stick once more. "Proximity" is a protean term: unless it gets defined, it can mean...nothing at all, since at the moment we're exercising our blockade from outside the Gulf.

And if Trump can get past the midterms without getting hammered...well.

Gas prices are down and the Democrats appear to have lost the redistricting wars. So GOP chances look pretty good right now.

And as far as Israel goes, my own view of this--based entirely on my assessment of both Israeli and American actions in the past, not on any actual inside info--is that it's a rope-a-dope, "good cop/bad cop" approach.

By excluding Israel from the negotiations, Trump gives them plausible deniability if they resume military action against Hezbollah or any other of their near-neighbor enemies.

Sure...there will be plenty of chin music on the Administration's part--to say nothing of Congress and the media--if so, but..."Gosh, boys, what can I do? They're a sovereign country and I can't dictate their actions, now can I?"

By the same token it gives us plausible deniability when--not if--Israel decides to go loud.

Trump's negotiations are the carrot. Israel's demonstrated capacity and willingness for knocking Mullahcrat dicks into the dirt is the stick.

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