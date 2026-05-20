Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Johnathan Edwards MD's avatar
Johnathan Edwards MD
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Every parent should read this article and thoroughly research the Discord app, which has become intertwined with so many facets of young people’s online activity; which is an average of 8 hours per day for many. From a psychological standpoint, Jordan Peterson and others teach that it can take roughly 2,000 hours of brooding over dark and negative thoughts for a young, impressionable mind to become capable of carrying out such an atrocity. Ultimately, the solution comes down to cultivating non-violence in whatever way works for each individual. Thank you, Gerald.

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DFG's avatar
DFG
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The reports this morning say police have recovered more than 30 firearms from the shooters’ homes. It’s not clear if that means one home or both. One of their mothers told police three of her guns were taken along with her car by her son (who was suicidal) and his friend who were dressed in camo. If mom kept an arsenal in the home of a suicidal teen I hope she is charged as an accessory. This was another Sandy Hook in the making. Thanks to the security guard and two other men who interrupted their plan that larger massacre was averted.

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