Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damian Penny's avatar
Damian Penny
2d

It's like Democrats looked at the viral infection that turned the GOP into an extremist, illiberal cult, and instead of getting vaccinated decided to have something like a chicken pox party.

Reply
Share
1 reply
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
2d

This is a horrible outcome. The DSA is using anti-Semitism to turn the Democrats into the communist party.

Reply
Share
10 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture