Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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David Michael Swindle 🌀🟦's avatar
David Michael Swindle 🌀🟦
1d

“Zionism is Racism” never died.

People like me who have spent our careers advocating for the Jewish state have had to deal with this goddamn lie virtually every day of our lives.

This has been the Far Left’s gospel for 50 years.

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joe pearlman's avatar
joe pearlman
1d

If Polanski had a spine he'd leave the Green Party. But I'm pretty sure if he had a spine he wouldn't be in the Green Party.

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