Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Rich Helppie The Common Bridge's avatar
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
2d

Deepening polarization. No room in reasonable middle.

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Eric Gelbaugh's avatar
Eric Gelbaugh
2d

Another thing to consider is the Tea Party was eventually infiltrated and destroyed by Republican Party insiders. The Tea Party members were always good and decent Americans first and were busy raising their families and running their farms and small businesses to devote the time necessary to run a full-time political movement, so they gave up the leadership to people who poured honey in their ears and promised they would be taken care of.

The DSA does not have this problem. The true believers are in charge and they don't trust the Schumer-Pelosi wing. The DSA will eventually take over the Party and the purge of moderate democrats will begin in earnest.

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