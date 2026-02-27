Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Arthur Kramer
1d

I cannot wait until the AI power hits the corner suite. Why should a CEO make millions when an AI program can consider more factors more deeply in making decisions for the corporation? Top management may be paid more than entry or middle management but gut instinct will lose out to AI "wisdom" every time. AI won't care about "sunken cost" that keeps humans pursuing ideas while they are still not working out. AI will have no passion for particular options or tradition. We won't keep AI at the level of a tool. It will quickly become the "smartest guy in the room" and humans will defer, foolishly thinking they are still in charge. GIGO. There used to be a joke: "Anything worth doing is worth getting someone else to do it for you." That is becoming "Anything worth doing is worth getting AI to do it for you." What will happen to society when people are no longer capable of picking up the pieces of a crashed system that had been turned over to AI?

Scott Boag
1d

The proverbial cat is out of the bag. The question is, what now? The division across the U.S., and eventually the world, is going to lead to class warfare, eventually turning violent on a wide scale. The authoritarian bent of the current government will only add fuel to this fire. People need to work, and feel they have value, and feel their lives mean something. The only way I can see that we get out of this is via some form of UBI, and a way for people to be entrepreneurs in local economies. But I dunno.

The other aspect of this is the ejection of low-payed immigrants from the U.S. is the first step is making U.S. citizens accept menial low paying jobs, with high food prices and out-of-reach housing. We're quickly entering a dystopian age.

