Watch that clip closely.

This morning, Block, the fintech firm behind Square and Cash App, was “soaring … up about 20%” after announcing it would lay off roughly half its workers. The company’s CFO said it wanted to “move faster with smaller, highly talented teams using AI to automate more work.” And CEO Jack Dorsey predicted most companies will soon reach the same conclusion and within a year make “similar structural changes.”

Similar structural changes.

Strip away the corporate phrasing and it means this: slash the workforce.

Not because the company is collapsing. Block isn’t struggling; it’s thriving and still choosing this path proactively. Because AI allows it to do so.

That stock surge is the real headline.

Investors did not recoil at thousands of jobs disappearing overnight. They rewarded it.

Fewer humans + more AI = lower costs, bigger margins, happier shareholders. The stock reaction proves investors understand the math perfectly. This is not another round of layoffs blamed on interest rates or over hiring. The justification is productivity. The remaining engineers at Block are reportedly 40% more productive thanks to AI tools. If AI allows the remaining engineers to produce the same output with fewer people, the financial logic is hard to resist.

And that logic does not stop with Block.

The IMF estimates roughly 40 percent of global employment is exposed to AI. In advanced economies, the figure climbs to around 60 percent. McKinsey projects that by the end of the decade, as much as 30 percent of work hours in the U.S. could be automated. Goldman Sachs has suggested generative AI could affect the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs worldwide.

Those numbers do not mean 300 million people are suddenly unemployed. They mean tasks inside jobs are “automatable.” But once enough tasks can be handled by software, companies begin asking a simple question: how many people do we really need?

For decades, automation was supposed to come first for factory workers and warehouse crews. Instead, it is moving through office towers.

AI writes code, drafts contracts, reviews compliance documents, builds financial models, produces marketing copy, and answers customer emails faster and better than a thousand-employee call center. It operates inside the same digital systems white-collar workers use every day.

That is why this moment feels different.

Physical labor is protected, for now, by the limits of robotics. A construction worker cannot be replaced by a chatbot. A plumber cannot be outsourced to an algorithm. Much of white-collar work, however, is already digitized.

The roles most exposed are not just clerical. They are junior engineers, entry-level analysts, paralegals, marketing associates — the on-ramps into lots of professional careers. If AI can perform a meaningful share of those tasks instantly, companies do not need as many of them. Fewer entry points mean fewer long-term careers built over time. Large-scale AI disruption may hit law firms, consulting shops, finance departments, and tech companies long before it hits blue collar jobs.

We may be at the leading edge of something that feels like a professional recession — a contraction concentrated among educated, salaried workers who assumed their degrees insulated them from technological displacement.

And here is the destabilizing part.

When markets reward companies for replacing people with software, they create competitive pressure across industries. Boards will ask why competitors have leaner cost structures and when executives look for efficiencies, AI becomes the cleanest lever to pull.

In the CNBC clip, host Andrew Ross Sorkin wonders ““What does this mean for the rest of us?”

It means the white-collar insulation myth is ending.

And it means we are watching a new corporate doctrine take shape in real time: if the algorithm can do it, humans become optional.

Blue-collar workers may be safe until the robots arrive.

White-collar workers are discovering the robots are already here — they just live in the cloud.