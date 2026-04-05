Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ringring Bananaphone's avatar
Ringring Bananaphone
9h

It all reminds me of Ayn Rand's laments: that society is more interested in opining than "doing". Unfortunately, people can make a living opining rather than doing, and it's certainly less work. To put an end to it, we have to stop financially rewarding people for having an opinion.

Reply
Share
Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
11h

I used to work in mainstream media in Canada. Back then, we talked about pursuing facts without fear or favour.

I believe that one problem is that once newsrooms began to embrace EDI, they gave some groups of journalists who have an agenda a wide berth to determine what does and doesn’t get covered. So normal questions about gender affirming care for children, such as “What’s the evidence that this helps?” and “What’s the potential for harm?”, are deemed transphobic. Then the whole topic is ignored.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture