Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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bhs66's avatar
bhs66
10h

This is an example of ideological incompetence and the steady erosion of Congress’ ability to govern. They are only serious about getting reelected. They all should be fired and fresh group brought in who are serious about running the country.

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bruce backman's avatar
bruce backman
9h

This past election, Harris lost partly for approving transexual "gender-affirming" surgeryfor convicts and jailed illegal immigrants. The issue is still with us.

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