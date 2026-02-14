Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
9h

There is something deeply wrong with the leadership of the EU. Their push toward detaching biology is a step toward erasing humanity which fits perfectly into a trans humanist agenda.

Reply
Share
Ellie Swimmer's avatar
Ellie Swimmer
9h

Madness. The expanded question is whether members understood the implications of their vote plus what motivated them. Are we all just held hostage in unreality by those with a twisted sense of compassion?

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture