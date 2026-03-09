Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge's avatar
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
10h

Outstanding reporting Gerald.

Reply
Share
Christopher Petersen's avatar
Christopher Petersen
6h

Excellent reporting Gerald. Putting together pieces of this jigsaw puzzle a nuclear armed Iran is the last thing any normal state would ever want. Their aim was to also to clearly bide their time stalling like they have in past negotiations. According to an interview with Mark Levin and Steve Witkoff after three negotiating sessions, they reported back to Trump that the Iranians are lying to us. There are deceptions all over the place. The Iranian team said they didn’t have authority - the negotiators didn't have the flexibility or delegated responsibility to make decisions on the spot. They were hiding the ball. They wouldn't give our team a written agreement that they could share with the president of the United States, the secretary of state, the secretary of defense, and our nuclear experts. Their position has never changed. They had an inalienable right, they told him, to their large stockpile of enriched material and would not give it up at the negotiating table what the Americans did not win in the 12-day war last June. So from the outset, the Iranians asserted that uranium enrichment was Iran's right, and they declared their large stockpile of enriched material was off the negotiating table. Now look at all the drone and ballistic missile attacks at Iran has launched against its neighbors. Sorry not sorry they are saying about that. Now imagine their coercion and willingness to use nuclear weapons. They love death more than life.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture