Hi everyone,

Welcome to the new paid subscribers who have joined Just the Facts recently — glad to have you, and I hope some of you can join me live for this month’s Ask Me Anything.

The September AMA is next Thursday, September 24, at 6PM ET — live text chat, exclusively for paid subscribers. After trying a few different days and times over the past several months, it looks like the last Thursday of the month at 6PM works best for the most people, so that's likely where I will keep it going forward — barring a breaking story that gets in the way.

There’s a lot to get into this time: