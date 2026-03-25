Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Richard Kuslan's avatar
Richard Kuslan
7h

But I'd read somewhere the holding is limited to the parties.

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1 reply by Gerald Posner
Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
2h

It would be good to see you and FIRE have a discussion on this

https://substack.com/home/post/p-192152095

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