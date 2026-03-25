New: Why today’s Meta/Google verdict could reshape the internet
Quick note on a major legal development today.
As someone who has followed this trial closely—and as a lawyer—I wanted to share a concise analysis of why I believe the Los Angeles jury’s decision against Meta and Google is groundbreaking.
In reporting last month, I described this case as “the internet on trial.” With today’s verdict, that framing is no longer theoretical.
This is the first time a jury has imposed liability not for content, but for platform design—recommendation systems, autoplay, and other engagement features.
That fundamental shift will have significant implications well beyond this case.
I’ve written a brief breakdown here:
https://substack.com/@posner/note/c-233193489?r=3glpf&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web
I’ll continue tracking this closely as it moves through appeals and related cases.
But I'd read somewhere the holding is limited to the parties.
It would be good to see you and FIRE have a discussion on this
https://substack.com/home/post/p-192152095