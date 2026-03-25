Quick note on a major legal development today.

As someone who has followed this trial closely—and as a lawyer—I wanted to share a concise analysis of why I believe the Los Angeles jury’s decision against Meta and Google is groundbreaking.

In reporting last month, I described this case as “the internet on trial.” With today’s verdict, that framing is no longer theoretical.

This is the first time a jury has imposed liability not for content, but for platform design—recommendation systems, autoplay, and other engagement features.

That fundamental shift will have significant implications well beyond this case.

I’ve written a brief breakdown here:

https://substack.com/@posner/note/c-233193489?r=3glpf&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

I’ll continue tracking this closely as it moves through appeals and related cases.