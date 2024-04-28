Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Citizen_Jimserac
Apr 28, 2024

As the first student in my family to get to college in the era described by Posner, commuting to class in my beat up 1962 Rambler American, I felt contempt for the middle class and upper middle class kids engaged in the "protests", rock music and parties. It was all I could do to make it to class and have enough dough to buy a hamburger. As cigarettes at that time were 35 cents per pack, I never became a smoker because I needed the 35 cents for food.

I became confused during the Vietnam war. I had followed the official line, that the communists would take over all of Southeast Asia, and then Australia. It was nonsense. But even worse nonsense was the Maoist rhetoric and disparagement of Capitalism. Little did I realize, until much later, that the Lassiez-Faire Capitalism system in which I imagined hard work and investments would make me wealthy no longer existed, that our economy had already been captured by something misleadingly called the "Federal" Reserve bank.

Confusion, in those pre-Internet days, was the watchword. The only ones really in the know were the maipulators, who are still with us and who are as dangerous as ever, infesting the Internet as well and with then undreamed of powers of "surveillance". They've managed to convince us on an unneeded war with Iraq, threaten us with fake Antrhax attacks, kill us with medical fascism during the Covid-19 epidemic and now trick us into supporting a war in Ukraine, a country said to be more corrupt than Mexico if that is even possible.

But, we're catching on and that is the value of Posner's post. And the more we catch on to the games, the more it spells DOOM for those maintaining them and facilitating them.

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Alta Ifland's avatar
Alta Ifland
Apr 28, 2024

Thank you for this! As someone who lived for the first 25 years of her life in a Communist dictatorship, all I wish for these revolutionaries is to be forced to live under Mao's rule--they alone (not the rest of us) suspended in time and space, and from there to be forced to watch an unending film about the horrible "imperialist" America from which they escaped.

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