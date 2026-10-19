Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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bhs66's avatar
bhs66
2h

El sayed comparing himself in any way, shape or form to JFK, what a hoot! Talk about lack of self awareness. A vile anti semitic Islamist will never be a JFK!

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Aku's avatar
Aku
17m

El Sayed should be scrutinized because of his record and agenda. However, he should be declared ineligible to run precisely for being a Muslim . That's because many tenets and practices of Islam are incompatible with Constitution . He obviously can make himself eligible to run by denouncing and rejecting his religion although if he did, he would become "kafir" (disbeliever) which is capital offence in religion of peace and fellow believers would make sure to carry out the sentence without due process .

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