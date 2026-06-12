Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
2d

Scott Weiner has been the single most destructive California legislator during my existence, in my opinion. Particularly when it comes to children.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
2d

Horrible legislation, and this guy is replacing Pelosi. Democrats only go from bad to worse.

This cultural perversion explains in large part the baby bust.

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