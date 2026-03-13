Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
1h

GOP needs to grow a pair and bomb the airwaves with commercials to push back against this https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/gop-grow-a-pair-and-slide-on-them

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Christopher Petersen's avatar
Christopher Petersen
4h

Excellence article about evolving terrorism sentencing. Where is Mohamad Youssef Hammoud today? Neither the US or Israel know where he is. That is a major concern.

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