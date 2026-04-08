Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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DB
3h

There's no better book for anyone who truly has an open mind and wants to understand what happened.

Even the more credible alternatives (conspiracy theories) are explained in detail.

All that in an interesting readable text, almost for free.

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