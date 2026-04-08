Friends,

Readers come to Just the Facts for many different reasons.

Some of you subscribed because of Pharma. Others because of my reporting on the pediatric gender debate, antisemitism, and the business of journalism and publishing. But many of you are also here because of Case Closed and the continuing arguments over who killed President Kennedy.

So I wanted to pass along a brief note for that part of my readership, and for anyone else who may want to revisit the evidence.

For the next few days, Open Road Media has put the digital editions of Case Closed on sale for $2.99.

This is the updated edition, with my 60th-anniversary afterword reviewing newly released JFK files and assessing the 2023 account by former Secret Service agent Paul Landis.

More than three decades after I first published the book, my view has not changed. The case still points overwhelmingly to Oswald, and the core evidence remains far stronger than the mythology built up around it.

For those who want to revisit the case, this is a very good moment to do it.

Kindle

Nook

Apple Books

Kobo

Thank you, as always, for reading, and for the wide range of reasons that brought you here in the first place.

Best,

Gerald Posner