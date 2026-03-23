Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Christopher Petersen's avatar
Christopher Petersen
2d

Agreed that Information control has gotten far more pervasive and more sophisticated. In the Western world in the old times it was selective leaking by intelligence agencies to their favorite mouthpieces in the major newspapers, later radio and then television. This is still a standard practice and the “gold standard.” Part of the original “Censorship 1.0.” The internet has become the fourth outlet and it has gained more prominence with time. And social media has added a huge dimension and opportunities for manipulation and abuse have gotten far more refined and intricate and in many cases more overt. We’ve experienced the Twitter Files, Musk’s purchase of it to create X in the interest of maintaining information agnosticism. We can easily find apps and groups that are designed as self-designated echo chambers of one particular ideology or another.

Information and information control has now entered the world of AI. This allows for a degree of sophistication and control unmatched by humankind before. It appears people read less and less and are only patient enough for a soundbite. Leave out a word or two or edit an image just enough to enrage and engage the target audience and violá mission accomplished. What happens if photos and videos are unverified and thus unable to distinguish between fake and real? It’s going on right now in the war with Iran. This is a huge topic that gets more expansive, evolving and complicated every day which we all experience in real time.

I’d like to recommend an article put forth on how we can arm ourselves with commonsense rules and tools that can help distinguish between fact from fiction.

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Arne's avatar
Arne
2d

On that note: X/Twitter is down right now; how will we know what to feel about x?

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