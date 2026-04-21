Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Trisha Posner's avatar
Trisha Posner
3d

This is incredibly generous—and slightly embarrassing in the best possible way. I think we know the story goes both ways. I have over the years worn out copiers and microfiche machines from Bangkok to New York😉

I’m so grateful we’ve done it all side by side. It has been an amazing journey and I’m looking forward to what is still to come ❤️

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Jon Schnorenberg's avatar
Jon Schnorenberg
4d

Bravo. A well-deserved...and thoughtful tribute to your wife's efforts in helping you. You two are truly a dedicated and talented pair. Thank you.

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