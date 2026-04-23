Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Frank Radice's avatar
Frank Radice
2d

Fascinating and shameful

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Eleganta's avatar
Eleganta
2dEdited

Marijuana does carry serious health negatives: cognitive impairment that makes it unsafe for driving and work with machinery, cognitive damage from overuse, and lung damage from smoking. It also makes people stupid--that's why they like it. Life is easier to take when you're unable to think too hard about it.

When Sonnenreich recommended decriminalizing marijuana in the 1960s, that was in the context of legal alcohol and tobacco. As we know, the tobacco industry had an enormously powerful and mostly unchallenged lobby at the time. And the alcohol industry depended upon regular social use rather than constant use like tobacco. Both lobbies were still allowed to run television ads.

Marijuana is not physically addictive like alcohol or tobacco. However, unfortunately, rather than being treated, like alcohol, as a social drug, marijuana is today treated, like tobacco, with constant use. That makes it dangerous.

I spent my young adulthood among marijuana growers of the 1980s, when it was quite illegal and we could all have gone to jail. I permanently damaged both my cognitive abilities and my lungs. That damage has followed me through decades of adulthood, and the lung damage might very well eventually kill me.

Decades later, I lived for 15 years in the Emerald Triangle of the Northern California coast, when marijuana was partially legal on a small scale, but mass producers still operated illegally--which meant they didn't pay taxes, couldn't keep their money in banks, and needed violent guard-dogs and armed guards who were, more often than not, kept awake all night by meth. It was a very violent subculture, and people were regularly killed in it.

Of course, making marijuana legal made it just one more agricultural crop, like rice or almonds. Now everyone who got rich off not paying taxes are paying taxes, the price has plummeted, and they're wondering where their magical cash crop went.

The problem is not that marijuana was once wrongly classified. The problem is that the social subculture that grew up around it morphed it from the occasional use in jazz clubs, like the social use of alcohol, to the constant daily use of it, like tobacco, by teenagers and young adults, whose brains are damaged by it--with the result that young adults are getting stupider every generation, and our society is paying for it.

We don't need more laws. We need an education campaign to alter that social subculture. But we won't get this from the adults today whose brains have been damaged by marijuana, as long as they're still using it. Because it makes them stupid.

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