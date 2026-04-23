Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trisha Posner's avatar
Trisha Posner
2d

🎯

Reply
Share
Eleganta's avatar
Eleganta
2d

Thanks for discussing this so clearly. I've seen the references to Tate and freedom of speech and not taken the time to look into it. There's so much bullshit going on these days and only so much energy to pay attention to it all.

I agree with you about Tate.

We all live with limits on our freedom of speech: we can't make public calls for violence or assassination, we can't joke about carrying bombs in airports, we can't yell "Fire!" for fun in a crowded theater. It's simply part of living in a shared society.

Freedom of speech is free until someone says something dangerous to others.

And I would be *extremely* surprised if Tate has not yet said something dangerous to others on his substack account. The minute he does--or did--that account should be shut down and Tate banned from the platform.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture