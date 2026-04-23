I have no hesitation in saying it: I think it is terrible that Andrew Tate is now thriving on Substack.

Not merely present. Not quietly publishing on the margins. Thriving.

As of April 2026, Tate’s month-old Substack profile shows more than 1.1 million subscribers and a top spot on the platform’s new-bestseller rankings. In other words, this is not a case of Substack reluctantly tolerating a controversial user in some forgotten corner of the internet. This is a case of Substack visibly rewarding him with prominence.

That matters.

Because Andrew Tate is not controversial in the ordinary sense of the word. He is not simply a dissident thinker, an inconvenient columnist, or a writer with unfashionable politics. He is a man whose “red-pill” ideology is built on misogyny, domination, humiliation, and the monetization of resentment toward women. He has been accused for years of helping normalize a poisonous culture online, especially for young men and boys. YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have banned Tate.

He also continues to face serious legal jeopardy. British prosecutors in May 2025 said that Andrew and his brother, Tristan Tate, would face 21 charges, including rape, human trafficking, actual bodily harm, and controlling prostitution for gain. In Romania, legal proceedings have also continued; on April 6, 2026, a Romanian court lifted the brothers’ remaining judicial-control restrictions while the investigation continued. The Tate brothers deny wrongdoing. In fact, Andrew has suggested Jews are to blame for his legal problems.

That is the backdrop against which Substack has decided not just to host Tate, but to algorithmically showcase him.

And that is where the real controversy begins.

Substack has long tried to distinguish itself from mainstream social media. It sells itself as a calmer, more serious, more writerly place. A premium space. A direct relationship between writer and reader. A refuge from the attention-maximizing sludge that swallowed so much of the rest of the internet. But if Andrew Tate can arrive and, within weeks, rocket into bestseller visibility, then Substack starts to look less like an alternative to the social platforms and more like their delayed imitation.

That is why so many writers are upset.

This is not simply about whether Tate has the technical right to open an account. The harder question is why a platform that claims to value thoughtful writing is comfortable turning him into one of its most visible products. Hosting is one thing. Boosting is another. A company does not become neutral merely by calling its rankings organic. Rankings are editorial decisions made by code, incentives, and design. When a platform puts someone in front of users, it is making a choice.

Some critics have also pointed to the strange mismatch between Tate’s enormous subscriber count and the relatively modest visible engagement on many of his posts, raising questions about how meaningful those numbers really are. I would be careful here: suspicion is not proof. But even without proving any astro-turfing, the larger problem remains. The platform is conferring status, visibility, and legitimacy on a figure whose notoriety is inseparable from the culture he helps spread.

And yes, I know the counterargument.

Substack’s leadership has repeatedly taken an expansive view of free expression, arguing in past controversies that censorship is not the answer and that debate is preferable to suppression. Its current content rules ban, among other things, incitement to violence based on protected class, credible threats, and doxxing or intimidation through private information. That is the framework defenders invoke: if Tate has not crossed one of those specific lines on-platform, then he stays.

But that defense is too thin for the moment.

Platforms are not compelled to promote every legal speaker with equal enthusiasm. Free speech is not the same thing as guaranteed reach. And a company that prides itself on curating a serious intellectual ecosystem cannot dodge responsibility when it turns one of the internet’s best-known misogynists into a bestseller attraction. The question is not whether Tate has the right to speak. The question is whether Substack has the judgment to decide what kind of place it wants to be.

That is why this episode feels bigger than one creator.

It tells writers, especially women, something unnerving about the platform they are helping build. It tells them that the same machinery that can surface an investigative reporter, an essayist, a novelist, or a historian can just as easily elevate a man whose audience has repeatedly been associated with harassment, intimidation, and a coarsening of public discourse. Critics are right to worry that once a platform starts treating that kind of attention as commercially useful, the rest of the culture of the site will follow.

And that brings us to the bluntest possibility of all: money.

Substack takes a cut of subscription revenue. Tate brings a huge audience, a ready-made brand, and a built-in ability to provoke attention. The commercial temptation is obvious. But if Substack wants to be taken seriously as more than a paid version of the outrage economy, it needs to confront the possibility that this is the moment it is showing users exactly what kind of growth it is willing to accept.

Every platform eventually reveals itself.

Not in the slogans. Not in the onboarding copy. In the people it rewards.

Substack can call this a free-speech issue if it wants. Many on the platform will. But for a lot of writers and readers, the issue is simpler than that.

Andrew Tate is not testing whether Substack believes in open debate. Tate is testing whether Substack can still tell the difference between independence and rot.