Hi everyone,

I’m working now on several longer-form pieces, and those will arrive here as usual.

But I also wanted to flag something for readers who mostly see my work only when it lands in their inbox: I’ve been writing quite a bit on Substack Notes. These are often quicker, more immediate observations on a wide range of subjects — pieces that may not become full columns but are still part of the conversation I’m having with readers.

I realize many of you mainly follow my reporting when a longer piece arrives by email. So this is simply a reminder that a lot of my day-to-day writing is happening on Notes.

You can find my recent Notes here: https://substack.com/@posner/notes

No need to do anything differently if you prefer the longer essays in your inbox. But if you want to see the shorter, more immediate posts as well, Notes is the place to check.

Thanks, as always, for reading.

Gerald



