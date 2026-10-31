Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Ken's avatar
Ken
21h

The US Constitution First Amendment religious freedom rights were not designed for Islam. When the religion holds that you should kill those that speak out against Islam, or commit jihad against infidels, it should be treated as a political organization hostile to US interests, not a religion with all of the protections of the US constitution. As you rightly point out in your article Gerald, they are using US free speech and religious freedom to fund and promote terrorism and preach anti-American propaganda.

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David Eichler's avatar
David Eichler
1d

If the public step is a good one, it should have applied before these events. But, because this relates to Muslims it should now have a more public process.

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