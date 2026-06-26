Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

Just the Facts with Gerald Posner

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Karen Willoughby's avatar
Karen Willoughby
2d

Very Insightful. Thank you for sharing it with us!

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Sweet Caroline's avatar
Sweet Caroline
2d

So happy for this listen! Perfect for a long drive up I 95 next week! My husband had already suggested listening to one of his books and I loved his latest interview with Megyn Kelly. But you touch on what I love which is the story behind the scenes. Thanks.

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